Dr. Kerri Charles, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kerri Charles, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Doctor On Demand600 California St Ste 15-019, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (800) 997-6196
Quail Creek Family Medicine2055 W 136th Ave, Broomfield, CO 80023 Directions (303) 673-1570
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
I had the pleasure of getting to meet Dr. Charles using the Doctor on Demand app while being out of town, which is sometimes hit or miss app as the doctors come from all over. Boy did I get lucky! live in Texas and will be using Dr Charles from now on. I cannot imagine a better doctor or how she could be better. She is who I expect a doctor to be yet so very rarely find. I am so grateful for her care and time and experience. I hope she sees this!! Thank you, Doc!! -Caroline T.
About Dr. Kerri Charles, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Conroe Regl Med Ctr-U Tex Med Br
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Baylor University
Dr. Charles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.