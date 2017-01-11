Dr. Kerri Batra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerri Batra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kerri Batra, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Milford, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Milford Regional Medical Center, The Miriam Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Milford Internal Medicine100 Medway Rd Ste 101, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 634-6825
Tri-County Medical Associates12 Uxbridge Rd Ste 201, Mendon, MA 01756 Directions (508) 634-6825
Rheumatology Associates16 Uxbridge Rd # 201, Mendon, MA 01756 Directions (508) 634-6825
- Milford Regional Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bara understands the patients struggle with rheumatic disease. She listens well and tries to develop a treatment plan that is not only medically sound, but fits the particular needs of the patient. She has kept me mobile through some tough times for more than 10 years!! She's the best!!
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1295714806
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
