Dr. Kern Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kern Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Kern Singh, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University2450 Wolf Rd Ste F, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (312) 361-2111
-
2
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 432-2302
-
3
Mor Physician Network9200 Calumet Ave Ste 300, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (877) 632-6637
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Excellent Staff Excellent Spinal Surgeon Cares about his Patients
About Dr. Kern Singh, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1497734289
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Rush University Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Penn State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
328 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.