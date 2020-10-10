Dr. Lloyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kermit Lloyd, MD
Overview
Dr. Kermit Lloyd, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Locations
Riversidehealth12200 Warwick Blvd Ste 110, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 534-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr. Lloyd for many years, I followed him from his practice in Delaware to his Virginia based group. He is very good at explaining things in ways that allow the patient to have an understanding of what's going on with them and their treatment. Dr. Lloyd is easily the best physician I've ever worked with as a patient. Highly Recommend!
About Dr. Kermit Lloyd, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1851325328
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lloyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lloyd works at
Dr. Lloyd has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lloyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lloyd speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lloyd.
