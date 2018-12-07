Overview

Dr. Kermit Fox III, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cleveland, OH.



Dr. Fox III works at The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Akron, OH and Kent, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Adhesive Capsulitis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.