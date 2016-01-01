Dr. Ary Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kermit Ary Jr, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kermit Ary Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albany, GA.
Dr. Ary Jr works at
Locations
Albany Surgery Center Llp531 7th Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 883-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kermit Ary Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1811980014
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ary Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ary Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ary Jr works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ary Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ary Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ary Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ary Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.