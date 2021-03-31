Dr. Kermie Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kermie Robinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kermie Robinson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2530 S Telshor Blvd Ste 103, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 556-6400
-
2
Three Crosses Regional Hospital LLC2560 Samaritan Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 800-3760
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent surgeon! He is knowledgeable, patient friendly and through in his assessments and procedures. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kermie Robinson, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1104840156
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
