Super Profile

Dr. Kerice Pinkney, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kerice Pinkney, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. 

Dr. Pinkney works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    JDCH Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-2030
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Erythropoietin Test
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 13, 2021
    We've had an outstanding experience with Dr. Pinkney and the staff at her office. As a doctor she's very kind, caring and approachable, and she takes the time to have an open conversation with the kid and parents, answer questions and explains things clearly. She's definitely one of the best doctors that we've interacted with. On top of that Dr. Pinkney's office staff is very efficient, helpful and kind...which is a blessing to have these days. They are always one step ahead, so it shows that they have a patient-oriented culture at this practice. Dr. Pinkney treated my son at Joe DiMaggio when he was hospitalized for Iron Deficiency anemia, and then we've worked with her ever since to bring him back to normal iron levels.
    Jorge Rodriguez — May 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kerice Pinkney, MD
    About Dr. Kerice Pinkney, MD

    Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    English
    Female
    1295907269
    Education & Certifications

    Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kerice Pinkney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinkney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pinkney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pinkney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pinkney works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pinkney’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinkney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinkney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinkney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinkney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

