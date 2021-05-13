Dr. Kerice Pinkney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinkney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerice Pinkney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kerice Pinkney, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. Pinkney works at
Locations
-
1
JDCH Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders1150 N 35th Ave Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-2030Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinkney?
We've had an outstanding experience with Dr. Pinkney and the staff at her office. As a doctor she's very kind, caring and approachable, and she takes the time to have an open conversation with the kid and parents, answer questions and explains things clearly. She's definitely one of the best doctors that we've interacted with. On top of that Dr. Pinkney's office staff is very efficient, helpful and kind...which is a blessing to have these days. They are always one step ahead, so it shows that they have a patient-oriented culture at this practice. Dr. Pinkney treated my son at Joe DiMaggio when he was hospitalized for Iron Deficiency anemia, and then we've worked with her ever since to bring him back to normal iron levels.
About Dr. Kerice Pinkney, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1295907269
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinkney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinkney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinkney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinkney works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinkney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinkney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinkney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinkney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.