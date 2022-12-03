See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Kerianne Holman, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kerianne Holman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago - Pritzker School of Medicine (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.

Dr. Holman works at SHMG Bariatric Surgery - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Bariatrics, Holland MI
    4100 Lake Dr SE Ste B01, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Abdominal Disorders
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Benign Tumor
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gastrectomy
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrotomy
Heart Surgery
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Laparotomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Partial Lung Collapse
Pediatric Obesity
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pleural Effusion
Pulmonary Disease
Robotic-Assisted Sleeve Gastrectomy
Sleeve Gastrectomy, Laparoscopic
Stomach Diseases
Thrombosis
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Disease
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 03, 2022
    She did an excellent job on my surgery. I have had no complications. This appointment was my one year followup. She offered good advice and recommendations.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Kerianne Holman, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891814190
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Michigan (GME)
    Internship
    • University of Michigan (GME)
    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago - Pritzker School of Medicine (SOM)
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
