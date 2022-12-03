Overview

Dr. Kerianne Holman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago - Pritzker School of Medicine (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Holman works at SHMG Bariatric Surgery - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.