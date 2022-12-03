Dr. Kerianne Holman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kerianne Holman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kerianne Holman, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago - Pritzker School of Medicine (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.

Locations
SHMG Bariatrics, Holland MI4100 Lake Dr SE Ste B01, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She did an excellent job on my surgery. I have had no complications. This appointment was my one year followup. She offered good advice and recommendations.
About Dr. Kerianne Holman, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1891814190
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan (GME)
- University of Michigan (GME)
- University of Chicago - Pritzker School of Medicine (SOM)
- General Surgery

