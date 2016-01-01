Dr. Keri Wardwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wardwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keri Wardwell, MD
Overview
Dr. Keri Wardwell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Ca.
Dr. Wardwell works at
Locations
-
1
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp1499 W 1st St, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 831-9482Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wardwell?
About Dr. Keri Wardwell, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1104017573
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ca
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wardwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wardwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wardwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wardwell works at
Dr. Wardwell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wardwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wardwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wardwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.