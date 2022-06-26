Dr. Seymour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keri Seymour, DO
Dr. Keri Seymour, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Duke Regional Hospital Colorectal Surgery407 Crutchfield St, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 684-8111Friday8:00am - 2:30pm
Private Diagnostic Clinic Pllc40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 684-6437TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Davis Ambulatory Surgical Ctr Lab120 E Carver St, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 470-1000
Duke Weight Loss Surgery Raleigh3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 520, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 470-7000
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Seymour has operated on me in 2019, I was a high risk patient at the time. She was extremely focused and very serious about her work. I woke up fresh, walked the hallways two hours after the surgery, and was discharged less than 24 hours later. I would recommend her to my family members. Thank you Dr. Seymour Dr. Botros
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1952565665
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Seymour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seymour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seymour has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Obesity and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seymour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Seymour. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seymour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seymour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seymour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.