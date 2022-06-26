See All General Surgeons in Durham, NC
Dr. Keri Seymour, DO

General Surgery
2 (11)
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keri Seymour, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.

Dr. Seymour works at Duke Regional Vascular Access in Durham, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Obesity and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Duke Regional Hospital Colorectal Surgery
    407 Crutchfield St, Durham, NC 27704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-8111
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:30pm
    Private Diagnostic Clinic Pllc
    40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 684-6437
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Davis Ambulatory Surgical Ctr Lab
    120 E Carver St, Durham, NC 27704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 470-1000
    Duke Weight Loss Surgery Raleigh
    3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 520, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 470-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
  • Duke Regional Hospital
  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 26, 2022
    Dr. Seymour has operated on me in 2019, I was a high risk patient at the time. She was extremely focused and very serious about her work. I woke up fresh, walked the hallways two hours after the surgery, and was discharged less than 24 hours later. I would recommend her to my family members. Thank you Dr. Seymour Dr. Botros
    Dr. Botros — Jun 26, 2022
    About Dr. Keri Seymour, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952565665
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seymour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seymour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seymour has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Obesity and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seymour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Seymour. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seymour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seymour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seymour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

