Dr. Keri Herzog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herzog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keri Herzog, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keri Herzog, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Herzog works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Associates687 Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 481-0315
-
2
Digestive Disease Associates Endoscopy Suite229 Montowese St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 481-0315
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herzog?
She was very easy to speak to. She explains procedures so you can understand.
About Dr. Keri Herzog, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1427292614
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herzog has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herzog accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herzog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herzog works at
Dr. Herzog has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herzog on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Herzog. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herzog.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herzog, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herzog appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.