Dr. Keri Gibson, MD
Overview
Dr. Keri Gibson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Midvale, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Gibson works at
Locations
University of Utah Clinic - Greenwood Health Center7495 S State St, Midvale, UT 84047 Directions (435) 264-5509
University of Utah Clinic - Redwood Health Center1525 W 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84119 Directions (435) 264-5508
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Keri Gibson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1457548430
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.