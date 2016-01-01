Overview

Dr. Keri Gibson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Midvale, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Gibson works at University of Utah Clinic - Greenwood Health Center in Midvale, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.