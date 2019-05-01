See All Pediatricians in Friendswood, TX
Dr. Keri Farmer, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Keri Farmer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Farmer works at Texas Children's Pediatrics North Shore in Friendswood, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Children's Pediatric Associates- Friendswood
    411 E Parkwood Ave, Friendswood, TX 77546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 482-3486
    Memorial Hermann Medical Group Pediatrics
    6400 Fannin St Ste 2445, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 704-0669

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Fever
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 01, 2019
    Dr Farmer is wonderful with my son. She fills in when our regular Dr isn’t available. We are very pleased with how gentle and kind her bedside manner is.
    — May 01, 2019
    • Pediatrics
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1346442274
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Dr. Keri Farmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Farmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

