Overview

Dr. Keri Farmer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Farmer works at Texas Children's Pediatrics North Shore in Friendswood, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.