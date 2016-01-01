Overview

Dr. Keri Desoto, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Desoto works at Keri R. DeSoto, MD in Prescott, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.