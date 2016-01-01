See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Keri Copponex, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keri Copponex, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.

Dr. Copponex works at Lafayette General Pinhook Pharmacy in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lafayette General Pinhook Pharmacy
    1000 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 703-3201
  2. 2
    Ochsner Lafayette General Ortho Hosp
    2810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 703-3201
  3. 3
    James L Boudreaux MD
    4212 W Congress St Ste 3100, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 703-3201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Opelousas General Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Keri Copponex, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346564366
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keri Copponex, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copponex is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Copponex has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Copponex has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Copponex works at Lafayette General Pinhook Pharmacy in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Copponex’s profile.

    Dr. Copponex has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Copponex on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Copponex. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copponex.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copponex, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copponex appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.