Overview

Dr. Keri Copponex, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Copponex works at Lafayette General Pinhook Pharmacy in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.