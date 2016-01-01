Dr. Keri Baacke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baacke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keri Baacke, MD
Overview
Dr. Keri Baacke, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Baacke works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group High Risk Pregnancy at Orlando2415 N Orange Ave Ste 402, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Keri Baacke, MD
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
English, Spanish
1154366607
Education & Certifications
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
