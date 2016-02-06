See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Keren Osman, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keren Osman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Osman works at MOUNT SINAI HOSPITAL in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Myeloma and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    19 E 98th St Ste 4C, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteosarcoma
Myeloma
Bone Cancer
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Feb 06, 2016
    i had stage 4b lymphoma dr osman made me feel confident that i was putting my trust in her knowledge in fighting this. i am now 28 months cancer free THE DOCTOR KNOWS HER STUFF.....LOL
    john in New York, NY — Feb 06, 2016
    About Dr. Keren Osman, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1477571263
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

