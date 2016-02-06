Overview

Dr. Keren Osman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Osman works at MOUNT SINAI HOSPITAL in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Myeloma and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.