Dr. Keren Etzion, DDS
Overview
Dr. Keren Etzion, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Monsey, NY.
Dr. Etzion works at
Locations
Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental40 Robert Pitt Dr, Monsey, NY 10952 Directions (845) 352-6800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Keren Etzion, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1770908287
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etzion has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etzion accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Etzion using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Etzion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Etzion works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Etzion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etzion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etzion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etzion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.