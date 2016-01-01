Overview

Dr. Keren Ebel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lebanon, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Med New York and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Ebel works at Somerset Pediatric Group in Lebanon, NJ with other offices in Raritan, NJ, Warren, NJ and Bedminster, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

