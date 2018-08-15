Overview

Dr. Ker Boyce IV, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Boyce IV works at Pinehurst Medical Clinic Inc in Pinehurst, NC with other offices in Sanford, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sick Sinus Syndrome, Third Degree Heart Block and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.