Dr. Kepal Patel, MD
Dr. Kepal Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 530 1st Ave Ste 6H, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7710
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
I've never had a surgery before and have never really faced any major health crisis, so I was super nervous and afraid when I found out I needed a thyroid surgery. Dr. Patel has the rare gift of easing that anxiety thru calm honesty and rational empathy. I'm so grateful to him and his team for their patience and mindfulness. I feel extremely lucky to have been referred to him for this procedure (especially since I only have a medicaid ins at the moment, and I was sure no good doctors like this would ever accept that) - thank you so much! Also, his office staff is pleasantly organized and responsive, and I've never had to wait long during my appointment.
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
