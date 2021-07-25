See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Kepal Patel, MD

General Surgery
5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kepal Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    530 1st Ave Ste 6H, New York, NY 10016 (212) 263-7710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Cancer
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Cancer
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease

  View other providers who treat Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 25, 2021
    I've never had a surgery before and have never really faced any major health crisis, so I was super nervous and afraid when I found out I needed a thyroid surgery. Dr. Patel has the rare gift of easing that anxiety thru calm honesty and rational empathy. I'm so grateful to him and his team for their patience and mindfulness. I feel extremely lucky to have been referred to him for this procedure (especially since I only have a medicaid ins at the moment, and I was sure no good doctors like this would ever accept that) - thank you so much! Also, his office staff is pleasantly organized and responsive, and I've never had to wait long during my appointment.
    Sof — Jul 25, 2021
    About Dr. Kepal Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306865787
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kepal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

