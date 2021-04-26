Dr. Kenyon Kendall, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kendall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenyon Kendall, DO
Overview
Dr. Kenyon Kendall, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Locations
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology750 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 949-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Kendall for the better part of 20 years. During that time he has been unfailingly helpful, knowledgeable, and professional and has never been a disappointment. I am truly grateful for his service.
About Dr. Kenyon Kendall, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ophthalmology
