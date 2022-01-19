Dr. Kenyetta Brummitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brummitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenyetta Brummitt, MD
Dr. Kenyetta Brummitt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.
Dr. Brummitt works at
-
1
Memphis Internal Medicine Physicians401 Southcrest Cir Ste 104, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-1112
-
2
Mid-south Renal Clinic Plc.1120 State Highway 77 Ste 1, Marion, AR 72364 Directions (662) 349-1112
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Brummitt is personable and informational. She was so thorough in her questions about my health history and she personally called to give test results and to follow up from the last appointment. I followed Dr. Brummitt from her last clinic to her current location at Baptist DeSoto Southaven. I trust her implicitly and am very grateful to have her as my provider.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1780629147
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Brummitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brummitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brummitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brummitt works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brummitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brummitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brummitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brummitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.