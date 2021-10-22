Overview

Dr. Kenyatta Shamlin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shamlin works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Louisiana Internal Medicine and Pediatrics in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.