Dr. Kenyatta Mireku, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenyatta Mireku, MD is a Dermatologist in Lawrenceville, GA.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Lawrenceville771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 260, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (229) 320-5947Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Dacula2089 Teron Trce, Dacula, GA 30019 Directions (770) 293-8159Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was able to get an appointment quickly. The office staff was nice. Dr Mireku was kind and very informative.
About Dr. Kenyatta Mireku, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
