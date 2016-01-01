Overview

Dr. Kenya Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, Provident Hospital of Cook County and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Williams works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL, New Lenox, IL and Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Chalazion, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.