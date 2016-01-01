Dr. Kenya Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenya Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenya Williams, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, Provident Hospital of Cook County and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
-
1
Km Williams MD Sc1725 W Harrison St Ste 910, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-9060
-
2
Geneva Eye Clinic1000 Randall Rd Ste 100, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-1282
-
3
John H Stroger Jr Hsp Ophthmlgy1900 W Polk St Fl 15, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-5171
-
4
Silver Cross Hospital Pavillion B1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 220, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 723-1854
-
5
Spectrum Eye Institute963 N 129th Infantry Dr Ste 110, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 729-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
- Provident Hospital of Cook County
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
About Dr. Kenya Williams, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326080144
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Excision of Chalazion, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williams speaks Spanish.
Dr. Williams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.