Dr. Kenty Sian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenty Sian, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenty Sian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.
Dr. Sian works at
Locations
-
1
Fresno Plastic Surgery1855 E Alluvial Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 797-0501
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sian?
Wonderful surgeon!! Dr. Sian has been my physician for 3 years. I won't go to anyone else!!
About Dr. Kenty Sian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1407882004
Education & Certifications
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sian works at
Dr. Sian speaks Tagalog.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.