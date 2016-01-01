Overview

Dr. Kenton Waterbrook, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Okemos, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Waterbrook works at Lansing Orthopedics PC in Okemos, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.