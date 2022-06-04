Overview

Dr. Kenton Sorensen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Sorensen works at Kitsap Eye Physicians in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Port Orchard, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Stye and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

