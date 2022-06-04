Dr. Kenton Sorensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenton Sorensen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenton Sorensen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and St. Anthony Hospital.
Locations
Kitsap Eye Physicians2655 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
Kitsap Eye Physicians1740 Pottery Ave Ste 100, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sorensen performed my second cataract surgery, June 2nd, 2022 and I'm recovering nicely. He followed up with a phone call, early evening of that day! As a long time patient, I was familiar with his professionalism and that of his staff. Am now so impressed with his caring demeanor; I am more than a number.
About Dr. Kenton Sorensen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1467531459
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed AMC
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
- St. Anthony Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sorensen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sorensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorensen has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Stye and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.