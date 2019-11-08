Dr. Kenton Schoonover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoonover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenton Schoonover, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenton Schoonover, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center and Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center.
Locations
Kansas Plastic Surgery10111 E 21st St N Ste 305, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 469-5250Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Medical Center
- Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schooover, and his Staff are a professional, caring team that take time to make sure the procedure you are expecting will be exactly what you get. They have certainly me feel comfortable and safe from the first time I walked into their office. I am pleased with my breast reduction, and would recommend Dr. Skoonover and his staff to anyone that is in need Plastic surgery.
About Dr. Kenton Schoonover, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoonover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoonover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoonover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoonover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoonover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoonover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoonover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.