Dr. Kenton Johnson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kenton Johnson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Roseville, MN. They completed their residency with University Of Minnesota
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Metro Dentalcare Roseville2690 Snelling Ave N Ste 250, Roseville, MN 55113 Directions (651) 760-8230Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Metro Dentalcare was excellent on every count. Dr. Johnson was very competent and clearly concerned for my dental health. He assessed my needs carefully and then worked with me to identify the best solution for them. And Samantha, the hygienist, was stellar too. She was highly skilled, genuinely compassionate and very personable. She made sure that my entire experience, from meticulous exam to thorough cleaning, was not only painless but even pleasant. But Dr. Johnson and Samantha weren't alone in making my experience with Metro Dentalcare a great one. From the staff members that welcomed me into the office to those that helped me with billing on the way out, everyone there made me feel as though I were in competent and caring hands. I couldn't ask for more! In a word, Metro Dentalcare became my new dental care provider in only one visit!
About Dr. Kenton Johnson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
- 1477510055
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson speaks Arabic.
376 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
