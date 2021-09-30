Dr. Kenton Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenton Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenton Brown, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Optimal Psychiatry PLLC1600 W 38th St Ste 404, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 454-7741
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Have seen Dr. Brown for the last 14 years or so- Highly recommend him for most of your problems as he listens well & has been 'Right On' in his treatments.
About Dr. Kenton Brown, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
