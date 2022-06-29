Dr. Kenton Brandimore, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandimore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenton Brandimore, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kenton Brandimore, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Dentistry - D.M.D..
Dr. Brandimore works at
Locations
Esthetic Integrative Dentistry390 4th St N # 101, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 416-3987Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
I have never before felt so engaged in the process of my dental health. Dr Brandimore helped me understand exactly what he was doing and why.
About Dr. Kenton Brandimore, DMD
- Dentistry
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1023566841
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida Advanced Education in General Dentistry, Seminole
- University of Florida College of Dentistry - D.M.D.
