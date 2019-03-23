Dr. Kenten Woolhiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woolhiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenten Woolhiser, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenten Woolhiser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Salem Hospital.
Locations
Sacred Heart Physicians3377 Riverbend Dr, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (541) 222-8400
- 2 875 Oak St SE Ste C4090, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 814-6387
Hospital Affiliations
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring doctor thank you for your help!
About Dr. Kenten Woolhiser, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1669470670
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woolhiser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woolhiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woolhiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woolhiser has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woolhiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Woolhiser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woolhiser.
