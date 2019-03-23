Overview

Dr. Kenten Woolhiser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Woolhiser works at Champaign Dental Group in Springfield, OR with other offices in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.