Dr. Kentaro Suzuki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suzuki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kentaro Suzuki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kentaro Suzuki, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Ojai Valley Community Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Suzuki works at
Locations
-
1
Ventura Orthopedics - Ventura3525 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 641-6415
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suzuki?
Great bedside Manners easy to talk to and understand
About Dr. Kentaro Suzuki, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1205090289
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente San Diego
- University of California, San Diego
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suzuki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzuki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suzuki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suzuki works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Suzuki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suzuki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suzuki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suzuki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.