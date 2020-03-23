Dr. Kent Zocchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zocchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Zocchi, MD
Dr. Kent Zocchi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Retina Associates P.A.9800 Baptist Health Dr Ste 400, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (201) 219-0900
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr Zocchi for over 4 years. Very competent. Explains condition and treatment in ways that a patient can understand. I trust him 100%.
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Zocchi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zocchi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zocchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zocchi has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Hole and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zocchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zocchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zocchi.
