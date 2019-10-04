Dr. Kent Yundt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yundt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Yundt, MD
Dr. Kent Yundt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake District Hospital, Sky Lakes Medical Center, St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Nw Brain Spine2115 NE Wyatt Ct Ste 201, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 647-5226
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake District Hospital
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Dr Yundt is great the office staff are terrible, rude and need to be replaced. Also good luck calling and getting to talk to anyone. If they can't answer the phone the recording say to call back. When you send a patient portal message it doesn't get answered. I truly believe such a wonderful doctor needs to improve his office staff.
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
