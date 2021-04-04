Dr. Kent Yinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Yinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kent Yinger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Healdsburg Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sonoma Valley Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Locations
Redwood Orthopaedic Surgery Associates208 Concourse Blvd Ste 1, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 544-3400
Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital1165 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 546-3210
Parinaz Azari MD Inc.191 Lynch Creek Way Ste 101, Petaluma, CA 94954 Directions (707) 544-3400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Healdsburg Hospital
- Petaluma Valley Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sonoma Valley Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yinger and team are professional, patient, and have genuine care about their patients.
About Dr. Kent Yinger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093815110
Education & Certifications
- Santa Monica Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group
- University Of California, Davis, Medical Center
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Yinger works at
