See All Plastic Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Kent Yamaguchi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kent Yamaguchi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kent Yamaguchi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Yamaguchi works at COMMUNITY HOSPITALIST MEDICAL GROUP INC in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Maziar Bidar, MD
Dr. Maziar Bidar, MD
8 (41)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fresno Community Hospital and Medical Center
    2823 Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 459-4440
  2. 2
    Erich Lemker, M.D. Plastic Surgery
    2365 E Fir Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 797-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dupuytren's Contracture
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dupuytren's Contracture
Hand Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yamaguchi?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kent Yamaguchi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kent Yamaguchi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yamaguchi to family and friends

    Dr. Yamaguchi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yamaguchi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kent Yamaguchi, MD.

    About Dr. Kent Yamaguchi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124042924
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kent Yamaguchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamaguchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yamaguchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yamaguchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yamaguchi works at COMMUNITY HOSPITALIST MEDICAL GROUP INC in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yamaguchi’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamaguchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamaguchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamaguchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamaguchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kent Yamaguchi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.