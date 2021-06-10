Dr. Kent Wenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Wenger, MD
Overview
Dr. Kent Wenger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5208 SW 91st Way, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 333-1109
Kent Wenger MD PA5214 SW 91st Way Apt 120, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 333-1109
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
he really listened to me and made good suggestions
About Dr. Kent Wenger, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1588682942
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Psychiatry
Dr. Wenger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wenger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wenger.
