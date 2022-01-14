Overview

Dr. Kent Wellish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine.



Dr. Wellish works at Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas East in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.