Dr. Kent Stephenson, MD
Dr. Kent Stephenson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.
HH - Dept. of Cardiology270 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 351-2798
Arnot Health600 Roe Ave, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 737-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital
He was pretty dope. I enjoyed the visit and would be back anytime.
About Dr. Kent Stephenson, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French, German, Greek, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish and Spanish
- Brigham and Women's Hosp
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- York College, Queens New York
- Cardiology and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Stephenson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephenson works at
Dr. Stephenson has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stephenson speaks French, German, Greek, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson.
