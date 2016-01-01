See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Kent Smillie, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kent Smillie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. Smillie works at Pro Sports and Elite Rehab in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Pro Sports and Pro Spine
    1355 37th St Ste 301, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 978-7808
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

  Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Orthopedic Surgery
    26 years of experience
    English
    1104961994
    Medical Education
    ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Dr. Kent Smillie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Smillie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smillie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Smillie works at Pro Sports and Elite Rehab in Vero Beach, FL.

    Dr. Smillie has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Smillie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smillie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smillie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

