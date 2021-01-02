Overview

Dr. Kent Small, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Small works at Macula & Retina Institute in Glendale, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.