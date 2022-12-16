Dr. Kent Shinbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shinbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Shinbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kent Shinbach, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shinbach works at
Locations
Kent D Shinbach MD PC435 E 79th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 744-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I know Dr. Shinbach for over 20 years. He has been helpful, caring and guided me through the toughest times in my life. He found effective medication treatments, was a supportive ear and used humor when it was needed. Dr. Shinbach was also in contact with the hospitals each time I was there. I will be forever grateful.
About Dr. Kent Shinbach, MD
- Psychiatry
- 60 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Psychiatry
Dr. Shinbach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shinbach accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shinbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shinbach speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shinbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shinbach.
