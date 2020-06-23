Overview

Dr. Kent Shih, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.



Dr. Shih works at Tennessee Oncology Pharmacy Dispensing in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.