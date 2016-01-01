Dr. Sato accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kent Sato, MD
Overview
Dr. Kent Sato, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Locations
Galter251 E Huron St Fl 14, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1791
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kent Sato, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1962435677
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- U Il
- Loyola University Medical Center
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
