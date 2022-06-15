Dr. Sasse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent Sasse
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kent Sasse is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Locations
1
Western Surgical Group75 Pringle Way Ste 1002, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 323-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sasse was/is a paitent, curtious, understanding and an above and beyond surgeon for me. I thank him and his staff sincerely.
About Dr. Kent Sasse
- Colorectal Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538104443
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Medical Center
- University of California San Francisco
- University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University of California, San Diego
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
