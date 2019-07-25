Dr. Kent Rogerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Rogerson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kent Rogerson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stockton, CA. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.
Dr. Rogerson works at
Locations
-
1
Corey H. Brink, M.D.2522 Grand Canal Blvd Ste 1, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 951-4666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogerson?
Dr. Rogerson is the very best psychiatrist I’ve ever had. And, I’m sure he’s one of the very best in his field all over the world, I’ve been seeing him for a total of 8 years. He always knows what’s best for me regarding medications, advice, knowledge, supportive, and a good listener. This list of his attributes could go on and on. Dr. Rogerson is very professional and easy to talk to. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Kent Rogerson!
About Dr. Kent Rogerson, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1003926437
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa
- Uc Davis Med Center
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogerson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogerson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogerson works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogerson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.